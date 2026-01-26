Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hit Sundance After His Testimony Against Tabloids

Stephen Speckman/Sundance Film Festival

Days after Prince Harry tested in London against the tabloids, he appeared with wife Meghan Markle at the Sundance Film Festival.

In their first appearance together this year, they premiered their new documentary “Cookie Queens,” about those iconic Girl Scout snacks, in which they serve as executive producers.

At the premiere, Meghan was seen chatting up with a girl scout named Nikki who was featured in the documentary.

For the premiere, Meghan and Harry kept it casual. Meghan wore a black sweater and flared jeans, while Harry sported a puffer jacket and green jeans.

Stephen Speckman/Sundance Film Festival

On the red carpet, Markle spoke with People magazine, revealing her favorite Girl Scout cookie. “I’m a Thin Mints. It’s such a classic,” she said. " And as a Girl Scout, it was always the one that sold the fastest, so I think you remember it for that reason, too."

Once they were inside, Meghan introduced the documentary, saying, “Thank you guys so much for being here bright and early. I know some of you probably had late nights last night, so extra thanks for the effort. Nothing a little cookies and coffee can't help.”

She went on, “My husband and I and Archewell Productions, we are so proud and privileged to be able to support and uplift ‘Cookie Queens.' This film, yes, is probably the cutest at the festival, but I'm also gonna go out on a limb and say it is one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions of something that is an American tradition, and rooted in nostalgia but is now put through this lens from the incredible creative vision of [director] Alysa [Nahmias] to show something modernized about the girlhood experience and all the layers and complexity that come with that. So, yes, it's cute, and yes, these young ladies are fantastic and adorable, but they are also layered, beautiful girls who are about to become very strong leaders and young women. So, thank you for supporting that.”

Royal watchers couldn’t help but draw the contrast between the Sussexes’ red-carpet smiles and Harry breaking down in court over alleged privacy breaches, testifying that the scrutiny made Meghan’s life “an absolute misery.”

“Extra” spoke with The New York Post’s Sara Nathan, who weighed in, saying, “I have sources very close to the whole Sussex world and they were baffled as to how Harry could in one day be sitting crying in a courtroom in London and then put on a happy face and be promoting a movie.”