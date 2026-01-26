Getty/Instagram

“This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia and his wife Jarah Mariano are expanding their family!

People magazine confirmed Jarah, 42, is pregnant with their second child after the model posted a photo showing off her baby bump.

The Instagram post was actually a birthday message to the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Ke’ala Coral.

In the photo, Jarah holds Ke’ala in the air. She wrote, “Happy 1 year baby girl. When you came into my life I had 2 distinct thoughts, one immediately after the other — I would die for you in a heartbeat, but now I also have to live as long as I possibly can to be around to make sure you’re safe.”

“This is the most unique love I’ve ever experienced, just as unique of a soul you are,” Mariano continued. “In a world with so much fear and hatred, I know that you will bring your radiating light everywhere you go to make it a better and brighter place for those around you. I love you Ke’ala Coral, forever x Mama.”

Ke’ala was born January 23, 2025, just two weeks after Jarah and Milo, 48, lost their Malibu home in the L.A. fires.

At the time, Mariano shared a photo of their newborn and wrote on Instagram, “Houseless, never homeless. Welcome back Ke'ala Coral Ventimiglia 🌈 1.23.25.”

She added, "My family & I are together, happy, healthy & safe, which is truly all that matters. We are deeply grateful to all of the heroes who help battle fires, as well as care for everyone affected by the aftermath for years to come. This will be an extended process of rebuilding and grieving for many, but we are feeling optimistic & inspired to welcome all of the exciting newness of our fresh start!”

Days after the fire, Milo returned to the ruins of their home and gave an emotional interview to “CBS Evening News.”

He shared at the time, “You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and whatnot. And then you see your neighbors' houses and everything, kind of around, and your heart just breaks.”

Milo said of his baby's nursery, “Everything was set up.”

Focusing on the positive, he said, “We got good friends, and we got good people we're working with, and we'll make do. We’ll make do. Wife and baby and dog most important.”