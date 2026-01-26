Getty Images

Justin Baldoni’s mom and dad celebrated the filmmaker’s birthday over the weekend amid his “It Ends with Us” legal battle with Blake Lively.

His father, Sam, referred to it as "a year full of turmoil and injustice.”

The proud father shared a throwback photo of himself and his wife Sharon posing with Justin when the 42-year-old was a baby.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday Justin Louis Baldoni! Being a new dad I had no idea what to expect when Justin was born. His birth (our first) was not easy. Sharon spent 34+hours in labor and we ended up cesarean. As a result I got to hold him first and was able to put his little face against his mom’s cheek.”

Sam called it a "spiritual, very exhilarating close to God kind of experience.”

He went on, "This little guy filled our home with such joy all those years ago and to this day his presence lights up not only our lives but all those around him. I am so proud of my son for the man he has become and how he never stops learning about life, about love, about family and friendship, and about how to show up for the people he cares about most.”

Sam said he envies Justin’s “continual dedication to his family and his love and admiration for his truly perfect partner Emily.”

Touching on Justin’s legal battle, he continued, "In a year full of turmoil and injustice you have remained steadfast in your faith knowing that truth and justice will prevail!”

Sam ended by writing, "Happy Birthday Son, I love you with all my heart and soul.”

Sharon shared her own message on Instagram, writing about “Justice for Justin.”

She began with, "Happy Birthday my Dear Justin! I always knew that one day I would have a child, and if he was a boy, I would name him ‘Justin' after the quote below from the Bahai writings. He has memorized this quote and it is a part of his being.”

Sharon continued, "But I never imagined I would see the words 'Justice for Justin' from people all over the world, in support of my son. I thank you all, from the depth of my soul to those who have championed him to this point int these difficult times."

She then included a quote from Baha’i writings: “Oh son of spirit. The best beloved of all things in my sight is justice; Turn not away therefrom if thou desire me, neglect it not that I may confide in thee. By its aid thou shalt see with thine own eyes and not through the eyes of others, and shalt know of thine own knowledge and not through the knowledge of thy neighbor."

The quote went on, "Ponder this in thy heart; how it behooveth thee to be. Verily justice my gift to thee and the sign of my loving kindness. Set it then before thine eyes.”

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024 when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni has denied all of Lively's allegations.

He then filed the $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that has now been officially dismissed.

Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.