Six months ago, romance rumors started swirling about Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis, but how long have they actually been dating?

Curtis is opening up about their relationship in a new interview with Craig Melvin on “Today.”

Jim didn’t share too many details, but revealed that they’ve been together “almost close to a year.”

When asked how they met, Jim shared, “We were just introduced by friends. That’s it. We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat.”

Their romance took some time to develop.

He said, “It took a long time, we chatted for a long time and we became close.”

In November, Jennifer and Jim made their first public appearance at Elle's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration.

Jennifer and Jim sat together at the event, where Aniston was honored with an award. They also posed inside with “The Morning Show" producers Kristin Hahn and Amanda Anka, as well as actress Andrea Bendewald.

Aniston’s longtime friend Adam Sandler introduced Aniston and even gave a shout-out to Jim!

He said, “Me and [wife] Jackie [Sandler] are so happy you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve. We love you, Jim.”

Aniston just spoke about Jim in a new interview for Elle’s 2025 Women in Hollywood portfolio, which is featured in the December 2025/January 2026 Issue.

Aniston raved that her beau is “quite extraordinary” for helping people “heal” and “move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity.” She noted that his work is a “ beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

She pointed out, “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does.”