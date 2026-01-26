Comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg Returns as Oscars Social Media Ambassador & Red Carpet Correspondent

Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg is back as the Oscars social media ambassador and red carpet correspondent for the third year in a row!

The comedian, best known for her series “Chicken Shop Date,” will participate in award season events in the coming weeks, culminating with the Academy Awards on March 15.

Dimoldenberg said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to be hosting the Oscars red carpet for the third year running. It’s an honor to experience the magic of the night up close, especially as a true film lover. I can’t wait to speak to Hollywood’s brightest stars and ask them some very important questions!”

Academy Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Jennifer Davidson also shared, “We are delighted to welcome Amelia back,” adding, "Amelia’s vibrant personality and engaging interviews continue to resonate with audiences, and we are excited for her to share her experiences this Oscars season with fans.”