Getty Images

Brooks Nader is addressing those Ben Affleck romance rumors!

On Saturday, Deuxmoi posted on Instagram, "Despite reports that Ben Affleck & Brooks Nader are 'hooking up,' a source tells Deuxmoi exclusively the two have 'never met.’”

Nader confirmed the reporting, writing in the comments, “Haven’t met him in my life.”

Brooks previously dated her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Gleb Savchenko, but they split in April 2025 after an on-again, off-again relationship.

In August, she told “Extra,” she was open to dating. “If I find time in my calendar to go on a date, I will certainly do that,” the star shared.

The following month, Nader was linked to tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz, but by November she told People magazine at the F1 race in Las Vegas that "no one” was making her heart race at that time.

Meanwhile, Ben has not publicly dated anyone since his split with Jennifer Lopez.