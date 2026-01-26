‘Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Regains Consciousness After Being Put on Life Support

Getty Images

“The Blind Side” star Quinton Aaron, 41, is facing quite a health scare.

It was reported that Aaron was hospitalized last week and placed on life support after collapsing at his home.

Now, it looks like Aaron has woken up.

On Monday, his wife Margarita told TMZ, “He opened his eyes today and gave a thumbs up."

According to Margarita, he was dealing with soreness, pain in his neck and back, and loss of feeling in his legs before he collapsed going up the stairs.

Margarita immediately rushed to his side and called 911.

Aaron is undergoing several tests as doctors are still trying to figure out what is wrong. He is also battling a blood infection.

Margarita remains optimistic about Aaron’s recovery, telling the outlet, “He’s showing a lot of improvement. We all have faith in God that he will walk out of here fully recovered."

Just months ago, Quinton opened up about losing 200 lbs.

He told TMZ, “I have been doing intermittent fasting, and since my marriage, having a lot of cardio in the bedroom."