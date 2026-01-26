Getty Images

Bella Hadid and her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos have reportedly called it quits after two years together.

Sources told Page Six that they had a “tumultuous” relationship, which was on-again, off-again.

According to the outlet, the split will be somewhat complicated, since they purchased million-dollar horses together for business reasons.

In December, Bella was spotted in Aspen without Adan, fueling relationship troubles.

Two months before, Adan showed some love to Bella on their anniversary.

Alongside a series of loved-up pics, he wrote on Instagram, “October’s become a special month. It’s the month God sent you. Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful. Love you, baby. I’ll keep reminding you every day just how much.”