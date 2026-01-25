'Heated Rivalry's' Connor Storrie & Hudson Williams Carry Olympic Torch in Italy

Milano Cortina 2026 @ Instagram

Ilya and Shane are carrying a torch for each other on the Crave/HBO Max breakout hit "Heated Rivalry," and now the actors who play them are doing the same — as part of the Winter Olympics!

Milano Cortina 2026 @ Instagram

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, suited up in pink-and-white tracksuits, appeared in Feltre, Italy, Sunday, where they took turns carrying the Olympic torch as part of the Milano Cortina 2026 relay.

The relay concludes February 6 in Milan ahead of the Winter Olympic Games, held there from February 6-22.

The guys were a crowd-pleasing pair, holding hands overhead triumphantly.

Milano Cortina 2026 @ Instagram

One of the first to comment was "Heated Rivalry's" creator, Jacob Tierney, along with Canada's Olympic team.