Victoria Beckham Says She Has 'Great Memories' with Brooklyn as Feud Rages On

Victoria Beckham carries warm memories of times spent with her son Brooklyn Beckham, even as their public feud rages on.

People magazine reports Victoria commented on a group of 2006 photos of herself and he husband David Beckham that were posted by photographer Platon Antoniou on Instagram.

Antoniou wrote, "In 2006, I travelled to Madrid to photograph David Beckham. He was playing for REAL MADRID and by now was one of the world’s biggest superstars. That day his family came to visit. Victoria arrived with Brooklyn, who was seven years old, Romeo, who was four and Cruz, who was just a baby."

He went on, "Brooklyn and Romeo charged into the studio wearing football kits, kicking balls, doing headers and other tricks. While Victoria was busy with the children, I started work with David. At one point, Brooklyn ran on set with his football under his arm and hugged his dad’s right leg. Then, Romeo joined his older brother. Then, Victoria also appeared with baby Cruz in her arms. The whole family turned away from us for a private heartfelt group hug. It was a poignant thing to see — this spontaneous moment of affection happening on a giant photography set in front of 60 people."

"To see this tenderness was very moving and I knew it would make a beautiful picture, especially as this famous family were not facing my camera," he noted.

When he asked if they could recreate the photo for his lens, he received a "no," but a "no" that has stuck with him: "She gently smiled and said, 'Thank you for not taking that picture earlier. Today, I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m here as a mother. I hope you don’t mind if I respectfully pass.'"

Antoniou called her response "dignified and sincere."

Victoria made the rare gesture of responding to the photos, writing cheerfully, "Brings back great memories!" with a heart emoji.

The warm interaction between Victoria and the photographer comes after Brooklyn, 26, publicly accused his mom of trying to sabotage his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz.

He went so far as to proclaim, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."