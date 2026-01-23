Warner Bros. Discovery’s Say Yes to the Prom Is Back for 2026!

Warner Bros. Discovery is hitting the road for Say Yes to the Prom, visiting four cities in 2026.

The program is back for its 14th year of helping students across the country pick out looks for the prom.

Monte Durham from TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” and employees from WBD will treat students to a day of fashion in Knoxville, Atlanta, NYC, and Los Angeles.

Macy’s is also back as a retail partner with more than 2,000 trendy dresses, footwear, jewelry, and other accessories.

Say Yes to the Prom will welcome 2,000 students to the program this year, which will also include a chance for teens to connect with WBD employees and receive resources on mentorship, internships, scholarships and more.

Dennis Williams, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement, “Over the past decade Say Yes to the Prom has evolved into a celebration of fashion and professional development for our youth. The program in partnership with Macy’s will have supported nearly 10,000 students this year — some of whom went on to become WBD interns — and we are incredibly proud to continue this impact year after year.”

Men’s Wearhouse will also provide custom tuxedo fittings and modern menswear rentals, and L’Oreal is gifting cosmetics alongside onsite hair and makeup consultations from established CNN makeup artists.

Other contributors include Isaac Morris, Bee Darlin, City Studios, Sales One, Diff Eyewear, Jacmel, Bioworld, and Hypnotic Hats.