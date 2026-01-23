Getty Images

On Friday, famed fashion designer Valentino Garavani received a star-studded send-off at his funeral held at Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Rome.

Some of the big names to attend the funeral included Anne Hathaway, Donatella Versace, Elizabeth Hurley, Olivia Palermo, Tom Ford and Anna Wintour, all of whom mostly wore black.

Getty Images

The funeral was held after two days of public viewing at the Valentino Foundation's headquarters.

Earlier this week, news broke about Valentino’s death at 93.

Hathaway paid tribute to the legendary designer, writing on Instagram, “Now he rests forever surrounded by eternal beauty, a most fitting next chapter for the one true Emperor who gifted us all a legacy of unparalled magnificence... I love you my darling, and I miss you already.”

Valentino designed several notable dresses, from Elizabeth Taylor’s gown for the 1960 Roman premiere of “Spartacus” to the dress Jacqueline Kennedy wore in 1968 at her wedding to Aristotle Onassis.