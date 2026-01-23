Getty Images

Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to dish on their new comedy-horror-thriller “Send Help.”

Rachel reacted to just receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, calling it “very surreal.”

She shared, "Such a special day. It ranks up very high in all the special days, yes. It was really amazing to have so many friends and family. It felt like being at your funeral without the death and dying part, right? Without the bad stuff. It was all the good stuff. I got to be there!"

Turning to the movie, Dylan raved over how much fun they had on set. “It just felt like coming to work with your buddies every day and like laughing at a sleepover, kind of like giggling almost deliriously, sometimes depending on the day, time, heat,” he said.

The movie, directed by Sam Raimi, is about a woman named Linda and her awful boss Bradley who end up stuck together on a deserted island after their plane crashes. As they try to survive in the wilderness, a power reversal seems to take place.

Rachel talked about her character Linda, sharing, "I loved playing Linda because, yes, there was such a great arc to go through. She goes through a huge physical transformation but also emotional. There's so much wish fulfillment for her, and I got to do all these things that I fantasize about doing, but, you know, as an actor, like, survival stuff just doesn't come across your plate. So, I loved all that stuff that I got to dig into."

"I just felt for her," she continued." I felt bad for her... I think she would have been a really good person if she hadn't met some bad apples along the way.”

Dylan described his pompous yet charming character Bradley, explaining, "I found him very funny, especially just in the dynamic... I think it was really cool to have this complex version of a douche."

Plus, how would the duo rank their own survival skills?

Rachel said, “Not great… It's really hard to make fire. I mean, always had a feeling, but now I know it firsthand how hard it is. You have to be really strong."

Dylan agreed, "I would have no shot at it in an environment without the little helper things... The bow thing was so cool."

"So many cool things," Rachel echoed. "To get to work with Ky Fernaux, who's like, the greatest survivalist on the planet... She's incredible."

Dylan admitted his skills were “terrible,” adding, “I don’t have many.” He offered, "I can tie my shoe."

McAdams joked, “We didn’t pick up much."