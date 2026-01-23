Jason Momoa Gives Update on Filming ‘Minecraft’ Sequel: ‘Very Pumped’ (Exclusive)

Andrew Timms/Prime Video

Jason Momoa spoke to "Extra" London premiere of his new buddy cop action-comedy “The Wrecking Crew.”

Momoa dished about his brotherly bond with co-star Dave Bautista and also gave an update on the “Minecraft” sequel.

Jason said of Bautista, “It's fun to annoy Dave because he’s so, like, collected and beautiful and graceful and like, regal. Boo, boring... blah. So it was fun to annoy him.”

“I love making him laugh ’cause he’s very stoic,” Jason went on. “He’s got, like, an intoxicating laugh. Once you get him going, it's pretty beautiful."

Momoa also enjoyed that they got to improv a lot while shooting the movie.

He said, “It was fun because it wasn’t just, like, planned out. We knew who we were playing, but we had a lot of freedom, which I think now where we’re at in our career, people trust us that we’re not gonna ruin it, and I think a lot of people just didn’t give us those opportunities before. I won't name any names, but now we get to play."

The movie had Jason filming some very physical scenes, and he shared, "Listen, it hurts. No matter what way you do it, it hurts.”

Jason gave props to Dave, raving, "He's a badass. When he's throwing punches at your face, it's scary. I'm not gonna lie to you. He's a badass. I just pretend to be a badass. I'm an artist. He's a badass."

Momoa also gave the “Minecraft” sequel, saying, "I mean, I giggled out loud nonstop, so I'm very excited for everyone." He revealed, "We should be shooting in May in New Zealand, so I'm very pumped."

He said of getting back into that character, "He's wonderful. I can't wait to play Garett. Garbage Man is one of my favorites."