January 23, 2026
Jaime King Was ‘Blindsided’ by Husband Austin Sosa’s Divorce Filing
Jaime King, 46, is speaking out after her second husband, banker Austin Sosa, filed for divorce on Thursday.
In a statement to People magazine, she said, “I was completely blindsided by the divorce filing, which came out of nowhere. I was with Austin the night before it became public, and while like many marriages we had normal challenges, I genuinely believed we were working on our relationship.”
As for reports she was spotted with another man, she said, “Any recent interactions being referenced publicly were strictly professional business meetings and have no connection to this private matter."
King went on, "My focus right now is my work and, above all, my children.”
She insisted, "This is deeply personal and should remain private, and I hope people will stop making assumptions — particularly ones that unfairly and disproportionately scrutinize women for simply doing their jobs.”
TMZ was first to report the divorce filing, noting the divorce docs were not available yet.
King’s rep had confirmed their engagement to People magazine in July 2025, but nobody knew they secretly got married.
Jaime was previously married to Kyle Newman from 2007-2020. They finalized their divorce in 2023. The exes share sons Leo, 10, and James, 12.