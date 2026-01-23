Is Callum Turner the Frontrunner to Be Next James Bond?

Getty Images

Seven actors have played iconic British spy James Bond, banking $8 billion at the box office.

Now, there are several stars rumored to be in the running to become the next 007.

“Fantastic Beasts” and “Masters of the Air” star Callum Turner has quickly emerged as a frontrunner.

British papers are reporting he’s been telling friends it’s a done deal.

And Callum’s fiancée Dua Lipa would make a great Bond girl… or could do a cool new theme song!

Idris Elba, Jonathan Bailey, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Regé-Jean Page, “Babygirl” star Harris Dickinson, and “Industry’s” Harry Lawtey are other Brits, whose names have also been thrown into the ring as the next possible Bond.

There has been no announcement on the next Bond, but we know that “Dune” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is set to direct and “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight is writing.