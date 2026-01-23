Guy Fieri Unrecognizable with ‘New Look’ for His 58th Birthday

Guy Fieri traded in his signature style to celebrate his 58th birthday!

In what appears to be an AI video he posted to Instagram, he trades his frosted tips and goatee for brown hair and a clean shaven face. He also dropped his edgier fashion choices for a button-down shirt and khakis.

Instagram

“Hey, there! After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy. Happy birthday to me!” he says in the video before blowing out the candles on his cake.

Fieri wrote in the caption, "New Year. New Guy. New Look.”

His son Hunter wrote in the comments, “Dad… when did you start selling insurance? 😂”