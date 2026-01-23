‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar & Stephen Wissmann Welcome First Child

“Counting On” star Jana Duggar, 36, can now add “mom" to her résumé!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Duggar and her husband Stephen Wissmann have welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Archie .

Along with revealing their son’s name, they wrote on Instagram, “We took some time to settle into our new rhythm before sharing this sweet news 🤍 Archie Gerald Wissmann arrived on December 30, 2025, and our hearts have been completely changed."

“We’re soaking in these early days, full of love, wonder, and so much gratitude,” they went on.

The couple included two precious photos of themselves with their son, who was wrapped in a green swaddle.

Jana’s sister Jinger commented on their post, writing, “Ahhh we love Archie so much already and can’t wait to meet him!! 😍”

Jana and Stephen announced that they were expecting in August.

At the time, they wrote on Instagram, “We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family! We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

Their baby’s arrival comes more than a year after they exchanged vows at the Grand at Willow Springs in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Jana and Stephen have known each other for years, briefly dating years ago but breaking up. They stayed in touch, talking to each other “on and off over the years.”

Jana and Stephen eventually got back together earlier in 2024, after her brother Jeremiah married his sister Hannah.