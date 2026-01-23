Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding DJ Reveals the Truth About That ‘Inappropriate’ First Dance

Backgrid

DJ Fat Tony is spilling on Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding dance with his mom Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn unleashed on his estranged parents David and Victoria Beckham in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday.

He gave specific examples from their family feud, including how his mother interfered with various parts of his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn wrote, “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.”

He remembered, “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”

Brooklyn claimed, “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

DJ Fat Tony, who worked the wedding event for three days, was a guest on the U.K. show “This Morning,” and revealed to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary the dance was an “awkward” moment that left Nicola in tears.

He explained, “So, basically, Marc Anthony was performing onstage. He then called Brooklyn onto stage. Brooklyn went onto the stage, where the next minute everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance.”

Fat Tony continued, "Marc Anthony asks the most beautifullest woman in the room to come to the stage, and then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.’ So, Victoria is by the stage. She goes onto the stage and of course at that point Brooklyn’s, like, suddenly literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife.”

At that moment, he said, "Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out."

Meanwhile, he said, "Brooklyn's stuck there onstage and then they do this dance and Marc Anthony is like, ‘Go put your hands on your mother's hips,' and it was... a Latin thing and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”

DJ Fat Tony said he’s worked many Beckham parties and they are a “dancy, close-knit family,” adding, “What we deem as inappropriate is not how Brooklyn feels. This is all about how Brooklyn feels. If he felt it was inappropriate and awkward, then it was inappropriate.”

He insisted that on Victoria’s part, “There was no slut-dropping, there was no black cat PVC catsuit, there was no Spice Girl action… Why I said it was inappropriate as well was because… of the timing."

How was the morning after? Tony shared, “When the bride and the groom leave their own wedding, devastated… word trickles out and people — yet again, not many people, turn up to the brunch, to say the least. But… everyone was talking about it.”

Tony felt overall, “The dance is a very small part of the bigger problem."

As the hosts discussed why Brooklyn didn’t reach out to his parents directly about how he felt, rather than go to Instagram, Tony said, "He's done all that. He's spoken to them… He got to the point for him where he can't take this anymore and wanted to step back from it. And that was his way of doing closure.”