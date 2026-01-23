TikTok

Bethenny Frankel, 55, shared a "medical announcement" with fans on Thursday.

The reality star took to TikTok to tell her followers, she is suffering from chronic kidney disease.

“Months ago, I decided I was going to be very proactive about blood tests… I started to take a series of blood tests, and each time my kidney function was coming up low.”

Frankel met with a kidney specialist who told her, “You have stage 2 chronic kidney disease.”

The doctor told her it may stem from a severe allergy attack she had years ago and “almost died from” or it could be autoimmune-related.

Bethenny noted the kidneys are connected to the urinary tract and she has suffered from UTIs in the past.

The doctor told her, “Water is your medicine. You have to drink… a liter and a half a day.” The doc also advised that she avoid painkillers like ibuprofen, Aleve, and Advil… as well as the spice turmeric.

For now, she’s trying to get ahead of it “and maybe get my levels back up,” adding, “Maybe this is something I’ll have to deal with forever.”