'Starfleet Academy': Holly Hunter Calls ‘Star Trek’ Captain’s Chair Daunting (Exclusive)

It’s time to boldly go… back to school! Oscar winner Holly Hunter is taking command of "Star Trek’s" iconic institution in the new “Starfleet Academy,” becoming the latest captain in the sci-fi franchise’s 60-year history.

“Extra” spoke to Holly about her role as Captain Nahla Ake. She told us, “There was something daunting about it... I'm not going to lie, but the captain's chair is a beautiful thing.”

Set in the 32nd century — that's 900 years after Captain Kirk — the show follows Captain Ake as she reopens Starfleet's esteemed university and welcomes a fresh-faced class of cadets.

Holly said of her younger co-stars, "I've loved their energy on the set. I have loved that throughout these two seasons because we're getting ready to finish the second season right now.”

She’s also working with Paul Giamatti, who is beaming aboard as the show’s villain.

The lifelong Trekkie said it was a “fantasy” of his to be part of the “Star Trek” universe, but he “didn’t think it would ever actually happen."

“Extra" also chatted with the actors playing cadets, including Zoë Steiner, Karim Diane, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Kerrice Brooks, and Sandro Rosta.

Karim shared, “All of us, we're learning so much about this universe, about showbiz, honestly. We’re being led by an Academy Award-winning actress.”

Sandro teased, "Holly is a force of nature packed into, like, this mini being.”

Rosta is definitely going where he’s never gone before. Karim revealed, "This is his first time on camera ever. He got casted out of acting school… 48 hours before he had to start filming.”

Sandro confessed, "It's a continuous pinch-me moment. It’s happening right now.”

Meanwhile, Karim is the Academy’s Klingon student. He confirmed it is definitely his own voice in the show and added, "It took me five hours every single day to get into character, including prosthetics, contact lenses, hair, makeup, costume."