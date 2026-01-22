Oscar Noms: Timothée vs. Leo vs. Michael B. Jordan as ’Sinners’ Sets an All-Time Record!

The 2026 Oscar race is on!

Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced the nominations this morning, as Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” set a huge record with 16 total nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan’s double performance as twins Smoke and Stack.

The previous record was a tie between "La La Land" (2016), “Titanic" (1997), and "All About Eve" (1950), each of which received 14 nominations.

The inclusion this year of a Best Casting category helped “Sinners” with its overall tally, but it would have beaten the record even without it.

Jordan will compete against “Marty Supreme’s" Timothée Chalamet, “One Battle After Another’s” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Blue Moon’s” Ethan Hawke, and “The Secret Agent’s” Wagner Moura for Best Actor.

It’s stiff competition, but the Oscar could complete a sweep for Chalamet, who already took home a Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Wagner, the first Brazilian nominated for a Best Actor Oscar, won the Globe for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama.

At 30, Timothée is the youngest male actor since Marlon Brando to nab three Academy Award nominations, his others coming for “Call Me by Your Name” in 2019 and for “A Complete Unknown” just last year.

Jessie Buckley could also be heading for a sweep for her performance in “Hamnet” after picking up a Critics Choice award and the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama.

She’s up against Rose Byrne, who nabbed the Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You."

Their Oscar category includes “Bugonia’s” Emma Stone, “Song Sung Blue’s” Kate Hudson, and “Sentimental Value’s” Renate Reinsve.

Best Supporting Actor nominees include Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn from “One Battle After Another,” Jacob Elordi for “Frankenstein,” Delroy Lindo for “Sinners,” and Stellan Skarsgård for “Sentimental Value.”

Best Supporting Actress nods went to Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for “Sentimental Value,” Amy Madigan for ”Weapons,” Wunmi Mosaku for “Sinners,” and Teyana Taylor for “One Battle After Another.”

Surprisingly, “One Battle After Another’s” Chase Infiniti was shut out for Best Actress, as was Cynthia Erivo for “Wicked: For Good.” The latter scored zero nominations, with Ariana Grande missing out on a widely expected Best Supporting Actress nod.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Variety’s Chief Awards Editor Clayton Davis about the “Wicked: For Good" snub.

Clayton called it a “tough morning” for the film, explaining, “They went from 10 nominations for the first one last year to zero today… Listen, the Oscars traditionally don't really embrace sequels, but also, it was a part two of a part one that just came out last year.”

He said it was especially surprising that Ariana did not get nominated after she received nods at the Globes and the Actor Awards.

What is the toughest category this year?

Davis said, “Best Actress… I love Kate Hudson and it's the best performance she's ever given in her career… Emma Stone, she's 37 years old, she surpassed Meryl Streep today as the youngest woman to achieve seven nominations across all categories.”

When it comes to Best Picture, Clayton gave Derek his prediction.

“I think ‘Sinners' is winning Best Picture,” he said, explaining, “Listen, I compare a lot of this year to ‘La La Land' versus ‘Moonlight.’ 'One Battle' is 'La La Land,' but ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Sinners' is right there and the heart goes where it goes. It's a preferential ballot. People have to remember it is not the most loved film that wins Best Picture, it is the most liked, and ‘Sinners' has a lot of respect… Clearly, across every branch of the Academy, it's going to have a lot of votes.”