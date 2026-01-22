Oscar Nominations 2026: Watch the Livestream!

Movie fans can watch the 2026 Oscar nominations live!

The big announcement will take place at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 22, and you can tune in right here to watch.

Check out the livestream above to see Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman reveal who is in the running for the 98th Academy Awards.

After the announcement, check out the full list of nominees here!