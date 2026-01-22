Oscar Nominations 2026: The Complete List!

The 2026 Oscar nominations are here!

Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards during a livestream on Thursday morning. Check out the full list below!

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan,”Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Adapted Screenplay

“Bugonia,” Will Tracy

“Frankenstein” Guillermo del Toro

"Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“Train Dreams,” Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein”

“Kokuho”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

Original Score

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sinners”

Animated Feature

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”=

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

Animated Short

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”