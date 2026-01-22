Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Bryan Freedman Says Actor Is ‘Hurt’ & 'Wants Truth to Come Out

Getty Images

“Extra” caught up with Justin Baldwin’s attorney Bryan Freedman on his way into court in NYC soon Thursday for a hearing in the “It Ends with Us” case.

As for how Justin is doing, Freedman said it’s “difficult” to read things being said about himself by people he thought he had a good relationship with, noting, “It would hurt anybody.”

Baldoni and Blake Lively are scheduled to begin their trial on May 18. In December 2024, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. Lively is currently suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and defamation. Baldoni has denied Lively’s allegations.

Freedman also called Justin “a wonderful guy.”

Ahead of the hearing, hundreds of documents, including countless text messages, were ordered to be unsealed by the judge.

Some of the texts that have been unsealed include ones of Baldoni asking for “prayers” from his support group ahead of a 2024 meeting with Lively. Other messages were between Baldoni and Lively about “body scenes,” and others include Baldoni texting about some behind-the-scenes “drama” with Lively.

How does Justin feel about the recent unsealed documents?

While Justin wants the “truth to come out,” Bryan noted, “You never feel good when people are being mean and not saying things that are kind.”

Despite everything, Bryan noted that Justin wants to “move forward in the case.”

Freedman is hoping for “fairness and the right outcome” from the judge.

Bryan believes that they are only “a few steps away” from the documents being permissible in court.

Blake’s lawyer Sigrid McCawley also spoke to the press outside the courtroom, noting that the actress is ready for the trial.