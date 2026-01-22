Harry Styles Drops ‘Aperture’ Single & 2026 Tour Dates

Harry Styles has just dropped his new single “Aperture,” his first in three years!

This is the debut single from his upcoming album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” which drops March 6.

On the song, Styles sings, “It’s best you know what you don’t/Aperture lets the light in.”

The chorus includes lyrics like, “We belong together/It finally appears it’s only love.”

Hours before releasing the single, Styles announced his “Together, Together” tour, which will have him stopping in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Styles will be stopping in one U.S. city, New York City, which will be a 30-date residency at Madison Square Garden.