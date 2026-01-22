Getty Images

Cruz Beckham is finding humor in his family’s ongoing feud.

Earlier this week, his brother Brooklyn unloaded on their parents David and Victoria Beckham in a series of Instagram Stories.

At one point, he accused Victoria of “hijacking” his first dance with wife Nicola at their wedding, adding, "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”

The internet had a good laugh over the accusation with an onslaught of memes, but it was a video posted by comedian Olly Hume that caught Cruz’s attention.

The 20-year-old liked Olly's Instagram Reel poking fun at the mother-son dance. Watch the video here!

In the video, Olly pretends to be the wedding deejay, and says, "And now for the song requested by the mother of the groom for her first dance with her son,” and begins playing the sexy 1996 song “Pony” by Ginuwine. The song was also featured in the 2012 movie “Magic Mike.”

Hume wrote in the caption, “Interesting moves Victoria #beckham #beckhamwedding #news #joke #funny #comedy."

Instagram users took to the comments to point out Cruz had liked the video.

One person wrote, "Cruz Beckham likes this video 😂,” while another posted, "The fact Cruz has liked this 😂👏🏼.”

In his series of posts, Brooklyn wrote of his wedding, “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.”

He said, “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”

Brooklyn claimed, “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”