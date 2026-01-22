Blake Lively’s Lawyer Claims There’s a ‘Mountain of Evidence’ Against Justin Baldoni

Getty Images

On Thursday morning, Blake Lively’s lawyer Sigrid McCawley addressed the press after a court hearing in New York City.

In December 2024, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. Lively is currently suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and defamation. Baldoni has denied Lively’s allegations.

Ahead of the hearing, hundreds of documents, including countless text messages, were ordered to be unsealed by the judge.

Some of the talked about texts are between Blake and her bestie Taylor Swift bashing “It Ends with Us” director Justin Baldoni.

In court docs obtained by “Extra,” Taylor and Blake texted each other before the release of the bombshell New York Times article that claimed Justin waged a smear campaign against Blake. Swift wrote Lively, “I think this b*tch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin."

In other texts, Blake referred to Baldoni as "this doofus of a director of my movie" and "a clown" who "thinks he's a writer now."

When asked about Blake’s reaction to the unsealed texts, McCawley noted, “Blake has worked very hard to protect her friends and acquaintances she had along the way. This case is not about those individuals. This case is about her, her performing her job in the workplace, and being subjected to sexual harassment. That’s it. That’s what the case is about.”

As for Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds and Taylor possibly being called to the witness stand, McCawley said, “They are not expected to be called. The case is about Blake Lively’s testimony about what happened to her.”

According to McCawley, Lively wants to go to trial, which is set for May 18.

She explained, “She’s in a position where she has mountains of strong evidence. She feels really good about her claims, and she wants to send a message for all women that if you are wronged and harmed in the workplace, you can stand up for yourself.”

McCawley also pointed out that the unsealed docs show that Lively wasn’t the only woman to raise concerns on the “It Ends with Us” set, saying, “Blake was not alone. There were multiple women who raised concerns in this workplace… Blake Lively should be an example for our daughters to follow. She stood up for herself in the workplace as we would hope our daughters would do as well.”

McCawley claimed that Baldoni acted “inappropriately” toward Blake and other women on set, insisting, “They deserve justice and they deserve accountability.”

McCawley praised Lively for “being brave” and standing up for herself and her female colleagues.

“Extra” spoke with Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman about the unsealed texts.

While Justin wants the “truth to come out,” Freedman noted, “You never feel good when people are being mean and not saying things that are kind.”

Despite everything, Freedman noted that Justin wants to “move forward in the case.”

Freedman is hoping for “fairness and the right outcome” from the judge.