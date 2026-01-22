'90 Day Fiancé’: Manon Makes Big Announcement During Tell All (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from the “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” Tell All, during which Manon announces she’s running for mayor of her city!

She shared with the surprised group, “I’m doing something pretty big. I'm actually campaigning to be the mayor of my little city right now.”

Manon continued, “I’m doing a huge event really soon to meet all of the neighbors. I'm bringing a lot of activities for the kids because I want also my son to know all of the kids in the village. I was like, let's try let's see how can I combine my passion for like doing something big and providing and everything over there.”