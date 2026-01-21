Instagram

“Wheel of Fortune’s” Vanna White and her longtime love John Donaldson have gotten hitched!

On Wednesday, White announced the marriage on Instagram.

She wrote, “Surprise! We got married!”

“John and I have been in love for more than a decade, and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony,” Vanna went on. “We’re excited to share this new, joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John."

In 2023, Vanna explained why they hadn’t married yet.

She told People magazine, “I mean, we’ve been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married. Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he’s the one. He knows I’m the one.”

Vanna and John met in 2012 through a mutual friend.

Seven years later, she told People magazine, “I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘He’s really cute.’ We ended up talking for a long time that night.”

At the time, she noted that their relationship “just works,” adding, “He lets me be me, I let him be him... There is no drama in our relationship."