‘The White Lotus’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far!

Fans can’t wait to check back in for Season 4 of “The White Lotus,” and details are already dropping like bodies on the show!

We’re breaking down everything we know about Season 4, starting with the top-secret guest list.

Helena Bonham Carter is said to be in talks to join the show, as is Chris Messina.

A few castings have been confirmed — Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka and comedian Steve Coogan.

Could we see some familiar faces?

John Gries’ mysterious and villainous Greg has been on three seasons so far, and Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda has appeared on two seasons, so we won’t be surprised if we see them again!

We also know that it will take place in the South of France.