New texts have been revealed between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift amid the ongoing "It Ends with Us" legal battle between Blake and Justin Baldoni.



Per court docs, obtained by “Extra,” Taylor and Blake texted each other before the release of the bombshell New York Times article that claimed Justin waged a smear campaign against Blake. Swift wrote Lively, “I think this b*tch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin."



Could the message confirm that Taylor's song "Cancelled!" is about Blake? In the track off her album "The Life of a Showgirl," Taylor references a tiny violin, singing, "Did you make a joke only a man could? / Were you just too smug for your own good? / Or bring a tiny violin to a knife fight? / Baby, that all ends tonight."

The texts were released as part of Lively’s unsealed deposition.

In other texts, Blake referred to Baldoni as "this doofus of a director of my movie" and "a clown" who "thinks he's a writer now." Justin's team claimed in court docs that Blake asked Swift to endorse her version of the script "even without having to read it."

In her partially unsealed deposition, Lively said she “sent Taylor the script on her way to my apartment because Justin was still there, and I asked her to read them. I told her she didn’t have to, I didn’t want her to feel pressured to do that, but I hoped that she would.”



Swift replied, "I'll do anything for you !!"



Afterward, Lively wrote to Swift that she was "so epically heroic today." She said, "I recapped every moment to Ryan. I kept remembering stuff- You making sh*t up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the worlds absolute greatest friend ever.”

Taylor's camp has tried to distance the pop star from the legal drama, maintaining she was not closely involved with the movie.



A rep told "Extra" in a statement last year, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."

Last year, there were also rumors that Taylor and Blake’s friendship was fractured by the “It Ends with Us” drama.

There are newly unsealed texts between the two that give some details about the state of their friendship.

In one text message, Blake asked Taylor on December 4, 2024, “I have no reason to ask, but I donno [sic], I've been feeling like I should... is everything ok? I felt like a bad friend lately because I was such a sad sack who only talked about my own s--- for months. You were generous to not only be the key person there for me during all of it, but also to let me off the hook for being so in it.”

“I always want the opportunity to be a better friend if there's something I unintentionally did,” Lively went on. “I know how busy and taxed you are - physically, emotionally, practically, so I don't expect any more from you ever. Just want to make sure all is good."

Over an hour later, Swift replied, writing, “No you’re not wrong, but it’s also not a big deal. I think I'm just exhausted in every avenue of my life and in recent months had been feeling a little bit of a shift in the way you talk to me. Yes there has been a lot of Justin stuff but I've been through things like this before and I know how all consuming it is. It's more like... and I feel really bad saying anything about this because your texts have been so nice in their intent but your last few... it's felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees.”

Taylor elaborated, “And it feels awful to be in any way critical of any way you process what you've been going through but I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend who talks to me as herself... And I know you feel attacked from all sides for ridiculous reasons so you're feeling like you have to overly explain things... but. It's me! That's just caused a little distance. And you don't need to apologize. Just come back please.”

Lively acknowledged that she has “become digitally paranoid,” adding, “So yeah, I've been texting like I'm writing. Not like me talking. I didn't realize that until you pointed it out, but I see it. On top of that, I'm over packaging simple things bc I've felt so deeply misunderstood that I don't trust my judgement of myself anymore... This f**king guy and what he did to me gave me an identity crisis. Legitimately."

Blake referenced her past failed friendships, saying, “The thing that spooked me most in all this though, wasn't the bad guys being bad guys. It was the good guys, my lifelong friends -allies to women- who quietly dipped. And so I'm probably being over the top with my friends who stayed because I've never felt more alone.”

Lively then apologized to Swift, writing, “I am sorry. To you. And I’m sorry to me and to our kids.”

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024 when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Lively is currently suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and defamation. Baldoni has denied Lively’s allegations.

TMZ reports Swift will likely be called as a witness if the case actually goes to trial in May.

In response to the unsealed texts, Lively’s lawyer Sigrid McCawley said, “As we head to trial, only Ms. Lively’s claims against the defendants remain. The Court dismissed Wayfarer's retaliatory countersuit in its entirety last June. The newly unsealed evidence contains never-before seen testimony, messages, and evidence from numerous eyewitnesses backing the claims in Ms. Lively’s lawsuit.”

McCawley added, “The evidence includes Ms. Lively’s own testimony describing the harassment she faced, as well as new evidence from numerous women describing their own disturbing experiences. The newly unsealed evidence shows the concerns of Ms. Lively and others were documented in real-time as early as Spring 2023, and Wayfarer understood them as 'sexual harassment' concerns. The evidence also documents how Wayfarer refused to investigate, but instead attempted to ‘bury’ Ms. Lively and others who spoke up through retaliation.”