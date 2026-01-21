Taylor Swift & Blake Lively’s Texts Reveal When Their Friendship Was Seemingly Strained

Getty Images

Last year, there were rumors swirling that Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship became fractured amid the “It Ends with Us” actress’ legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

Now, newly unsealed texts, obtained by "Extra," show when things started shifting in their friendship.

In one text message, Blake asked Taylor on December 4, 2024, “I have no reason to ask, but I donno [sic], I've been feeling like I should... is everything ok? I felt like a bad friend lately because I was such a sad sack who only talked about my own sh*t for months. You were generous to not only be the key person there for me during all of it, but also to let me off the hook for being so in it.”

“I always want the opportunity to be a better friend if there's something I unintentionally did,” Lively went on. “I know how busy and taxed you are - physically, emotionally, practically, so I don't expect any more from you ever. Just want to make sure all is good."

Over an hour later, Swift replied, writing, “No you’re not wrong, but it’s also not a big deal. I think I'm just exhausted in every avenue of my life and in recent months had been feeling a little bit of a shift in the way you talk to me. Yes there has been a lot of Justin stuff but I've been through things like this before and I know how all consuming it is. It's more like... and I feel really bad saying anything about this because your texts have been so nice in their intent but your last few... it's felt like I was reading a mass corporate email sent to 200 employees.”

Taylor elaborated, “And it feels awful to be in any way critical of any way you process what you've been going through but I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend who talks to me as herself... And I know you feel attacked from all sides for ridiculous reasons so you're feeling like you have to overly explain things... but. It's me! That's just caused a little distance. And you don't need to apologize. Just come back please.”

Lively acknowledged that she has “become digitally paranoid,” adding, “So yeah, I've been texting like I'm writing. Not like me talking. I didn't realize that until you pointed it out, but I see it. On top of that, I'm over packaging simple things bc I've felt so deeply misunderstood that I don't trust my judgement of myself anymore... This f**king guy and what he did to me gave me an identity crisis. Legitimately."

Blake referenced her past failed friendships, saying, “The thing that spooked me most in all this though, wasn't the bad guys being bad guys. It was the good guys, my lifelong friends -allies to women- who quietly dipped. And so I'm probably being over the top with my friends who stayed because I've never felt more alone.”

Lively then apologized to Swift, writing, “I am sorry. To you. And I’m sorry to me and to our kids.”

Taylor and Blake have been friends since at least 2015.

Fans speculate that Swift’s recent song “Cancelled!” is about her friendship with Lively, which appeared intact with lyrics like, “Good thing I like my friends cancelled / I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal.”

Blake is a past brand ambassador for Gucci Première and starred in Nicolas Winding Refn’s short film "Gucci: Première" in 2012.

Taylor goes on to sing, “I salute you if you’re much too much to handle / Now you know exactly who your friends are / We’re the ones with matching scars.”

Swift continues, “Did you girl boss too close to the sun? / Did they catch you having far too much fun?”

At a later point, she sings, “They stood by me before my exoneration / They believed I was innocent so I’m not here for judgment. But if you can’t be good then just be better at it / Everyone’s got bodies in the attic / Or took somebody’s man / We’ll take you by the hand and soon you’ll learn the art of never getting caught.”

The song also referenced a “tiny violin,” which Swift texted to Lively in newly unsealed text messages.

Per court docs, obtained by “Extra,” Taylor and Blake texted each other before the release of the bombshell New York Times article that claimed Justin waged a smear campaign against Blake. Swift wrote Lively, “I think this b*tch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin."

In the track, Swift sings, "Did you make a joke only a man could? / Were you just too smug for your own good? / Or bring a tiny violin to a knife fight? / Baby, that all ends tonight."

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024 when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Lively is currently suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and defamation. Baldoni has denied Lively’s allegations.

TMZ reports Swift will likely be called as a witness if the case actually goes to trial in May.

In response to the unsealed texts, Lively’s lawyer Sigrid McCawley said, “As we head to trial, only Ms. Lively’s claims against the defendants remain. The Court dismissed Wayfarer's retaliatory countersuit in its entirety last June. The newly unsealed evidence contains never-before seen testimony, messages, and evidence from numerous eyewitnesses backing the claims in Ms. Lively’s lawsuit.”

McCawley added, “The evidence includes Ms. Lively’s own testimony describing the harassment she faced, as well as new evidence from numerous women describing their own disturbing experiences. The newly unsealed evidence shows the concerns of Ms. Lively and others were documented in real-time as early as Spring 2023, and Wayfarer understood them as 'sexual harassment' concerns. The evidence also documents how Wayfarer refused to investigate, but instead attempted to ‘bury’ Ms. Lively and others who spoke up through retaliation.”