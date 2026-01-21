‘My Strange Addiction’: Kaylyn Is Addicted to Grazing Grass (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from an all-new “My Strange Addiction.”

Kaylyn, 18, from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, is addicted to grazing grass. Her various forages include biting/pulling grass directly from the dirt, making salads, baking it into cookies, and topping it on grass-fed burgers — for double the grass, of course!

She explains, "When I first started eating grass, I was just shoving it in my mouth. I actually choked like three or four times. But yeah, now I eat smaller pieces and I drink lots of water.”

Kaylyn confessed that the only person in her family who knows about her addiction is her younger sister, who “does not like it.”

For now, she’s hiding her grass in a treasure box in the living room and in a messenger bag.

Kaylyn insisted, "I'm not going to stop eating grass. People who don't want me to eat it, too bad."