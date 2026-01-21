Kaley Cuoco on Anxiety Leaving Daughter to Film & Tom Pelphrey’s Support (Exclusive)

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco sits down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to dish on her new international mystery thriller series “Vanished.”

In the show, Kaley plays Alice, whose boyfriend Tom (Sam Claflin) disappears while they are aboard a train to the south of France. As Alice tries to find him, she stars to discover he may not be the person she thought he was.

Kaley, who also served as an executive producer, told Terri she loves true crime and mysteries, saying, “I'm literally Nancy Drew, and every single day I'm like, ‘What's this? Who did that?,’” adding that her fiancé Tom Pelphrey calls her “the tea master.”

Cuoco shared, “Every night I'm like, 'Let me tell you the tea I got for you.’ I'm always trying to crack the codes on everything."

Kaley also opened up about the anxiety of leaving her then 2-year-old daughter Matilda for two months to shoot, praising Pelphrey for encouraging her to go.

Cuoco said, "I have to say I was really scared. Like, I had a 2-year-old and I was like, ‘Should I be, like, leaving for two months?… I just didn’t know if that was the right decision… My fiancé was just like, ‘You've got to go. I think this is going to be amazing for you.’ So, he really encouraged me to go, and he took care of everything and we kind of swapped places for a minute and I couldn't have done it without him. Like, he relieved me of the worry so that I could just totally be there and do that, and it was huge. I really have much gratitude towards that.”

Cuoco added, "I also want to show my child, like, that I love to work and you got to, you know, go do your thing and follow your dreams and still come home and have your home base. But I think it's important to show her that. So also, she didn't give a sh*t that I was gone, let me to tell you."

Plus, amid all the recent headlines about mom groups, Kaley gushed about her own "amazing” circle of friends.

She explained, "I have some amazing friends who have kids who I’ve become friends with and we have an amazing mom group and they're all lovely and I've learned so much from my friends and their kids.”

Kaley said when it comes to judging other people’s parenting, "I will not ever judge another parent for what they do with their kid. Only you know your kid. Only I know my kid."