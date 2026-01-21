Getty Images

Jelly Roll chatted with “Extra” right after the live premiere of the new “Star Search” on Netflix.

The singer is looking and feeling good after his 300-lb. weight loss, telling us, "I feel incredible, dude.”

He said of his wife Bunnie XO, "My wife put me on her Instagram allegedly as her hall pass. Said, ‘Hey, alright.’ The new hall pass, dude. This is big."

How has he changed physically, emotionally, and mentally?

Jelly Roll shared, “Every way… Spiritually, I've gotten closer to God. I've gotten closer to myself. I'm a better father. I'm more present with my children. You should see it, dude. I mean, I'm coaching my son's basketball team this year… I just feel physically better and I feel like I can physically do it.”

Adding, “When you're 550 lbs.… you definitely don't think about trying to coach a team, you wonder if there's a bench you can sit on, you know? So, it's like for God to just even make that big of a difference to have the weigh off… literally the weight, 300 lbs. I'm a whole different human.”

Sharing how he is doing it, "Eating very, very vigilant with my food. I have a whole different relationship with food. I did a lot of therapy around just bad eating and a lot of running, man. I love running."

He loves running now, but that wasn’t always the case.

"I hate running, too,” he confessed. "That's what made me start. Yeah, that's the story. I was like, ‘What do I hate the most?' Because I was a dude who took the easy way out in life. Yeah. That's why I went to jail. I was just a scumbag human that always took the easy way. So, I was like, ‘What do I know I hate?' And I was like, ‘Running. Let's get into running then.' And I, you know what I hate more than running was hills. So, I was like, ‘We're going to run hills. That's what we're going to do, dude.' So, that's what we run, hills… And I love running hills.”

And he is on the cover of Men’s Health, “That's the wildest part. Now like I'm the dude that wakes up, like, 'I'm running, I'm running Hollywood Hills today.' Like we drove and ran the hills the other day… you know, it's old school California. I'm running, huffing and puffing. I look over on Sunset. It's a stand. I'm like, there's no way. Stop. It might be. Boom. Jelly Roll, Men's Health.”

Now Jelly is bringing his talents to the new "Star Search" live on Netflix. Saying the talent is unreal, “I mean, I'm between three ladies that are singing a cappella on a carpet. You're going to see them. They're going to sing for you, I'm sure. And then right here is a creepy magician… I am the only one that is creeped out by magic? Is this a hot take in the world? All of a sudden, I'm going to get fire for on the internet… I don't understand it. I don't know. It just makes my skin crawl.”

He remembers the original “Star Search” series, telling us, “My mother thought Ed McMahon was the coolest human ever.”

And now he is cool, “I hope so, dude. I'd be tickled pink. It's hard to be cool when you got Anthony Anderson and Sarah Michelle [Gellar] and Chrissy Teigen… First of all, they are the best. They are the awkwardly honest women I've ever met in my life. They remind me of my wife. Every time I'm around them, I'm like, 'Oh, this is like straight girl talk I'm in the middle of.’"

And while he has so much to be proud of, he is also acknowledging his wife Bunnie XO’s accomplishments. He gushed, “I couldn't be more proud of anybody than my wife, Bunnie. What she's doing for the world. She's sharing her testimony with the world in her book coming up soon. She's going on her first book tour.”

Jelly added that Bunnie will be joining him for a “Star Search” episode, and they are going to the Grammys together.

He is voicing a character in the new animated film, “GOAT.” Jelly shared, “I got to be a voice in the ‘GOAT.' I'm Grizz. Justice for Grizz. He wasn't on any of the billboards. They had a small part, but it's impactful. Go see Grizz.”