Derek & Hayley Hough Introduce Baby Girl Everley

Derek Hough and wife Hayley are introducing their baby girl Everley in a new People magazine cover story.

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on December 29.

Hayley told People magazine, “Literally every time I see Derek and Everley together, I just start crying.”

Derek also recalled getting emotional while hitting the red carpet for the 2026 Golden Globes.

He shared, “Everybody was asking me, ‘You going to the after-parties?’ I remember saying it out loud for the first time: ‘No, no. I’m going straight home to my daughter... and now I got to go because I’m about to cry.’”

In the story, Derek and Hayley called Everley their “miracle baby.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Derek, who explained, “We’ve had some crazy moments, a crazy car accident, then the next year was brain surgery, and then around the similar time, we unfortunately, you know, lost a baby, and so it just feels like this is, sort of, our rainbow, you know, after the storm.”

He went on, “Weirdly enough… there were so many rainbows surrounding us around the birth.”