Getty Images

“Summer House” stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are ending their four-year marriage.

On Monday, they announced the news on their Instagram Story, writing, “After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple. We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

“It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time,” the couple went on. “Since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”

The breakdown of their marriage will be a major focus on the 10th season of “Summer House.”

The two have been plagued by split rumors since last year.

While there were rumors that they were living separately, a source insisted to Us Weekly, “They are going through a challenging time.”