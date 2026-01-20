See Photos from Michael Madsen’s Final Film ‘Mr. Wonderful’

Ben Wilson

Michael Madsen passed away in July, and now his final film “Mr. Wonderful” is coming to Prime Video in February.

“Extra” has movie stills and behind-the-scenes photos from his final performance in the funny, yet heart-wrenching, film.

“Mr. Wonderful" is a multi-generational story of college professor Brian Fenton, played by Michael, whose father Robert (Robert Miano) is battling dementia and whose son Danny (Robert Laenen) is on the run from a drug dealer.

Daniel Blake Smith, who wrote “Mr. Wonderful” and the book on which it is based, opened up to St. Louis Public Radio in November about the depth Madsen shows in this role.

Smith shared, "One of his sons, who was about 26 at the time, about a year or so before we shot this, killed himself. So, you can well imagine when he watched what was happening to Danny, or even transposing it to the story of his own father in the film where he really becomes kind of unglued. That idea of loss resonated powerfully with him."

He added, "He took some real risks and chances here, and they really paid off."

What does he hope the audience takes away from this story? Smith said, "I hope, among other things, it shows you how we are all works in progress. That there's hope for everybody. I want people to walk out thinking that a lot of life — good, bad and indifferent that goes on in every family — it's serious. You have to be attentive because we're all trying to find purpose and meaning, and these guys figured it out in ways they hadn't imagined."

