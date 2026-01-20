Melissa Gilbert Cries After Timothy Busfield Is Released from Jail Amid Child Sex Abuse Case

Getty Images

“Thirtysomething” star Timothy Busfield faced the judge for a pretrial detention hearing on Tuesday in New Mexico.

Busfield is facing charges of alleged criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse.

The hearing was held to determine whether Busfield should remain in jail while awaiting trial.

At the hearing, Bernalillo County Deputy District Savannah Brandenburg-Koch insisted the director is “dangerous” and there are “no conditions” that would make the community safe if he is released.

Despite her arguments, the judge ordered Busfield be released on his own recognizance, noting that the director must appear at all court settings and not break any laws. Busfield has not been prohibited from traveling and must report his activity. Furthermore, he can’t possess any firearms/dangerous weapons or consume any drugs/alcohol.

Timothy’s wife Melissa Gilbert was seen crying in courtroom after hearing the judge’s decision.

Earlier in the day, Gilbert pleaded for his release.

She wrote an emotional letter to the judge, begging them to “please, please, take care of my sweet husband. As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now.”

Melissa chose to stand by her man, despite Busfield being accused of some heinous crimes, which were laid out in the arrest warrant obtained by “Extra,” stating that Timothy allegedly sexually abused two boys in Albuquerque on the set of the show “The Cleaning Lady,” which he was directing.

The abuse allegedly took place between 2022 and 2024.

Busfield has maintained his innocence, denying the allegations.

During the pretrial hearing, his defense submitted an affidavit from a witness saying the accusers’ mother would “get” Busfield after her sons’ role was recast.

Another defense exhibit was audio of the first police interview with the boys from November 2024. They denied Timothy touched them inappropriately.

According to prosecutors, they changed their story a year later after undergoing therapy.

“Extra” spoke with ABC News legal contributor and attorney Brian Buckmire, who explained Timothy’s defense.