“Still Don’t Care” singer Meghan Trainor is a mom again!

Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara have welcomed their third child via surrogate.

On Tuesday, Meghan announced the birth of their daughter, writing on Instagram, “Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate.”

Showing love for the medical team, Trainor went on, “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family."

Meghan and Daryl’s baby girl joins their two sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2.

She added, “We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all."

The news comes as a major surprise since she never announced they were expecting.

Meghan’s sons made their music debut on her new album “Toy with Me.”

“Extra” recently spoke with Meghan, who gushed, “My two baby boys are at the end of a song called ‘Little One’ that I have. It’s like a little lullaby to them of, like, ‘Don’t ever grow up. Don’t do it.’ And at the end, they go, ‘I love you, Mama.’”