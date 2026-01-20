‘Laguna Beach’ Alum Stephen Colletti & Wife Alex Weaver Expecting First Child

Getty Images

“Laguna Beach” alum Stephen Colletti is going to be a dad!

Colletti and his wife Alex Weaver are expecting their first child together.

The couple posted some black-and-white photos on Instagram, writing, “Mom & Dad 🤍.”

In one of the photos, Stephen is cradling Alex’s growing baby bump.

The news comes just three months after Stephen and Alex tied the knot in a courthouse wedding.

In October, they told People magazine, “It was a beautifully intimate day that was celebrated with both of our families by our side.”