Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham unleashed on his estranged parents David and Victoria Beckham in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday.

He gave specific examples from their family feud, including how his mother interfered with various parts of his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Vogue’s official account of his big day, however, differs a bit from his claims.

Brooklyn wrote, “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.”

He said, “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”

Brooklyn claimed, “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

He said they wanted to renew their vows to “create new memories” of their big day.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s recollection isn’t exactly matching up with Vogue’s reporting.

In an article posted by the magazine, it states that at the reception, “Lloyiso, an up-and-coming South African singer, performed Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ for the couple’s first dance…”

The story later reads, “At 11 p.m., the circular stage revolved 180 degrees and Marc Anthony magically appeared for a live set that opened with 'I Need to Know.' Brooklyn invited his mother on stage for a dance and they were joined by David and their 10-year-old daughter, Harper.”

Brooklyn’s bombshell posts included more complaints about the wedding.

He wrote, “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”

Brooklyn claimed his mom was supposed to make Nicola’s wedding dress, but “cancelled… in the eleventh hour,” forcing the bride to find a last-minute alternative.

He went on, “Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressed and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected, my wife and our future children… My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.”

Brooklyn even claimed Victoria called him “evil” for including his nanny and Nicola’s late grandma Naunni at their table at the wedding because they had lost their husbands, while placing both sets of parents at “tables equally adjacent to ours.”

He claimed, “My wife Nicola has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”