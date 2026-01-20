Getty Images

Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson are dishing on “Mercy,” their new sci-fi thriller about a detective (Pratt) who stands trial for the murder of his wife and must prove his innocence to an advanced AI judge (Ferguson).

“Extra” spoke with Chris and Rebecca about teaming up for the first time, though they weren’t physically together on set.

Chris said, “We had an extensive rehearsal technique that we used to create the film. We were not in the same room, so we weren’t working face-to-face.”

Rebecca chimed in, “He had me in his ear and God, did he regret that.”

For the movie, Pratt chose not to have his character wear shoes, saying, “It was an ode to ‘Die Hard.’”

Chris also talked about doing his own stunts and injuring his ankle on one of the first days.

Showing major appreciation for his stuntman, Pratt shared, “I had a stuntman that would help me… You always have a stuntman. You know, by the time you’re doing the stunts, it has been done several times in rehearsals and to get the cameras right so that you would go in there and seamlessly do it.”

As for how he injured his ankle, Chris explained, “I got tackled into the wall and my foot came up and hit this post… I’m at that age now where I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s going to hurt for the rest of my life.’ It was good that I got to sit for two weeks because my ankle was pretty jacked up for those two weeks that I was sitting in the chair.”

We also had to ask Chris about Marvel’s promised Star-Lord return, and Rebecca dished on filming “Dune 3.”

Pratt played coy, saying, “All I can say is that at the end of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ they made a promise that the legendary Star-Lord will return. And I just know that the folks down at Marvel, they always make good on their promises. I can’t tell you when that’s going to be, but I can tell you it will happen.”

As for “Dune 3,” Rebecca noted that filming is underway. She said, “I’ve dipped in and out. I was supposed to shoot in Iceland a couple of weeks ago, but the set was covered in snow, ironically… We lost the set, so I know that we have another scene that I’m shooting in spring, which is weird, but yeah, it’s coming. It’s amazing. The script is phenomenal.”