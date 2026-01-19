Stars Honor Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

Getty

The stars are remembering Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., his fight for justice, and his message of love on MLK Day.

The civil rights activist was born on January 15, 1929, and each year the nation celebrates his work and legacy with a federal holiday on the third Monday of January.

President Barack Obama was among those honoring his work, writing on X, "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. dedicated his life fighting for equity and justice. He taught us that even in the face of intimidation and discrimination, we must never stop working towards a better future — a lesson that feels especially relevant today.”

He added, "Change has never been easy. It takes persistence and determination, and requires all of us to speak out and stand up for what we believe in. As we honor Dr. King today, let’s draw strength from his example, and do our part to build on his legacy.”

Michelle Obama shared on Instagram, "As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. taught us, darkness cannot drive out darkness, and hate cannot drive out hate. Only light and love can do that. So today, let’s remember our responsibilities to march hand in hand, to stand peacefully with dignity and purpose in the ongoing fight for justice. To organize. To mobilize. To vote. To believe, no matter how far away the mountaintop might feel, it is in our capacity to change our communities and our country for the better."

Viola Davis posted, "On this #MLKDay, we don’t just remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we sit with the weight of what his words ask of us now. In a moment shaped by displacement, division, and systems that too often forget the dignity of the people they govern, his voice reminds us that justice is not a feeling. It’s a practice. May we move with courage instead of comfort. May we choose care over indifference. And may we use our voices, our presence, and our communities to protect the humanity of those most at risk of being unseen. ✊🏾”

She continued, "If you’re looking for ways to turn reflection into action, these organizations continue the work on the ground,” and included a list. See it here.

Colman Domingo posted a series of quotes and videos of MLK on Instagram Stories as well as the movie poster for the biopic “Selma.” Domingo, who played Ralph Abernathy in the film, who wrote, “Still resonates. Your screening for today in honor of MLK. Played beautifully by [David Oyelowo] and directed by [Ava DuVernay] with so much love. My Selma fam is so strong."