Getty Images

Prince Harry is back home in the U.K. as his trial against the tabloids gets underway at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Harry was spotted smiling at photographers as he arrived at the courthouse Monday wearing a dark suit.

His spokesperson told People magazine that Harry is "feeling confident and ready."

The Prince and other high-profile figures including Sir Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley are suing Associated Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering like phone hacking from 1993-2011.

According to the BBC, Associated Newspapers has “vigorously denied” the claims.

The trial is expected to last about nine weeks, People reports. The Duke of Sussex is scheduled as the first witness to testify. He is expected to take the stand January 22.

Harry has long battled the tabloids in court. A source told People, “This is the culmination of what has been years of litigation. He sees this as an injustice that needs to be righted.”

The insider added, “People often don’t have the means to stand up to the might of the British tabloid media. But he is a fortunate man in that he is a man of means and has the ability to do this, and he has the will and strength of character to take them on. He sees it in the sense that if he doesn’t do it, who will?”

While Harry will be in spending time in the U.K. for the court case, People reports he most likely won’t see his father King Charles, who is currently in Scotland.

The royal father and son did spend time together in September amid their royal rift, and more meet-ups could be in the works.

Earlier this month, The Mail on Sunday reported Harry may have his security restored, something he lost when he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020.