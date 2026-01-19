Legendary Fashion Designer Valentino Garavani Dies at 93

Getty Images

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, who founded the Valentino brand, has died at 93.

His foundation announced his death on Instagram, writing, "Our founder, Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones."

The post continued, "The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.