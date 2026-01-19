Jason Segel Raves Over ‘Shrinking' Co-Star Harrison Ford: ‘A Legend’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Michael J. Fox is making his acting return after taking over five years off, joining Jason Segel and Harrison Ford for a new season of their hit series “Shrinking.”

In Season 3, Harrison's character Paul is still struggling with Parkinson's. And Jason’s single dad therapist character Jimmy is finally trying to move on with his life after the death of his wife.

Jason tells “Extra” that Season 3 is about moving forward, saying, "It's the 'what now' season where what’s Jimmy going to do with the rest of his life. He looks around and his wife is gone. Alice, his daughter, is going off to college. And Jimmy is left wondering, like, 'What now?'”

Jimmy is also open to finding love again.

Jason said, "I get to go back to some of my rom-com roots and watch Jimmy try to date again at 45 years old."

And he’s making it clear how blessed he is to be working with the legendary Harrison Ford.

Segel explained, "He has been so good to me from moment one.”

The actor added, "It's easy to walk into a room and Harrison Ford is there and you're like instant reaction is awe. It's an idol, a legend standing there and he busts through that right away."