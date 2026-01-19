‘Heated Rivalry's’ Hudson Williams Hits the Runway at Milan Fashion Week

Getty Images

“Heated Rivalry” star Hudson Williams, 24, just made his Milan Fashion Week debut!

Williams hit the runway for Dsquared2 in a denim jacket, black leather pants, and ski boots.

Hudson, a Canadian actor who plays a hockey player on HBO Max's “Heated Rivalry,” was a perfect pick for the fashion show, which embraced co-founders Dean Caten and Dan Caten’s Canadian roots.

Their Fall/Winter 2026 collection was described in a press release as a “high-octane celebration of the cold season, filtered through sports, fantasy, performance, and swagger.”

The menswear was described as, “Protection is attitude… Gigantic puffer jackets layered over oversized suits, while massive parkas envelop ski champions-in-the-making sporting racing suits, knit long johns, and cropped turtlenecks inspired by competition bibs. Padded vests and biker jackets bring a confident and defiant attitude, paired with flared leather pants.”

The womenswear hits "the same trails at full speed” as “outerwear turns futuristic through corseted minidresses made of stacked puffers, hockey-inspired cropped jackets with matching denim and nylon piping pants, and sculptural, skin-baring bustiers worn with leggings and futuristic wedge ski boots, giving the collection a cyberpunk, sensual edge.”

Williams stars on “Heated Rivalry” alongside Connor Storrie in the steamy story about two closeted superstar hockey players’ secret romance.

The show became a massive hit after it started streaming last month, surpassing 600 million viewed in the U.S. alone as of January 10.