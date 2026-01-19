Dolly Parton Turns 80: Her Iconic Career & ‘Extra’ Confessions!

Getty Images

Dolly Parton has been doing it her way since the world met her back in 1967 as an unknown Tennessee talent making her TV debut on “The Porter Wagoner Show.”

Six years later, she’d write a goodbye to Porter in the form of a little — and now iconic — love song, “I Will Always Love You.”

And the rest, as they say, is HERstory, with over 100 million albums sold and 25 no. 1 hits, including “9 to 5,” which was the beating heart for the first movie she ever made.

Songwriting and countless ventures have the savvy business lady worth an estimated $600 million.

She’s told “Extra” in the past, "I feel very blessed that I've been able to do so many things and be accepted, but I don't let any of that go to my head. It goes straight to my heart.”

In another interview, she dished on the secret to her undeniable success.

"Good makeup, good doctors, and just a good attitude,” she said. "I think more than anything, I love what I do, and I think happiness kind of has a lot to do with how young you seem."

But 2025 was one of the most difficult in her 80 years — losing her husband Carl Dean last March was the ultimate heartbreak.

She previously told the “Today” show, "We were together 60 years. I've loved him since I was 18 years old... I'll always miss him, of course, and always love him. I got so many cards, letters, flowers, and all from all over the world. I had no idea Carl Dean was so famous."

Then there was the postponing of her Las Vegas residency due to health reasons and rumors she was on her deathbed, but she let fans know on social media she was doing just fine.

Now, with her Vegas residency rescheduled for the fall, her Broadway show “Dolly" debuting this year, and new music out now, a reimagining of her hit "Light of the Clear Blue Morning” with Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, Queen Latifah and Lainey Wilson… this living legend is still on the clock 9 to 5!